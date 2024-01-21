Home

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE: Floral Envelope Embellishes Ram Temple As Ayodhya Braces for Mega Event

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE: Floral Envelope Embellishes Ram Temple As Ayodhya Braces for Mega Event

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries expected to attend.

Ayodhya: The city of Ayodhya is all decked up for the mega event tomorrow, January 22. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries will be in attendance. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said the Ram temple will be opened for ‘darshan’ to the general public from January 23. Ayodhya is being decorated with 80 tons of marigold flowers for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. Ayodhya Ram temple is currently enveloped in a strong sense of religious enthusiasm, locally expressed as “Ayodhya Rammay ho rahi hai.” We here at India.com, will update all our readers with all the latest news on the Ram Mandir inauguration. Stay tuned for all the real-time updates

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha LIVE UPDATES

