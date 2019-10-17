New Delhi: As the marathon hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case concluded on Wednesday, members of the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will sit in a ‘closed-door meeting’ today in their chambers. A notice in this regard has been issued by the Supreme Court saying that CJI Ranjan Gogoi and four other judges — SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer —will sit in chambers where no party involved will be allowed.

“Take notice that on Thursday the October 17, the Chief Justice, Justice SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will sit in chambers,” the notice said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The bench has also granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on “moulding of relief” or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

According to reports, the court-appointed mediation panel, meanwhile, informed the Supreme Court that the Muslim parties have agreed to give up their claim on the land. Parties who reportedly signed the settlement were the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirvani Akhara, a representative of Nirmohi Ani, the Hindu Mahasabha and the Ram Janmasthan Punarudhar Samiti, TOI reported.

Headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, the mediation panel comprises spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu.

The 40-day-long hearing concluded on Wednesday and the Supreme Court reserved its judgment is this politically sensitive case. Heated arguments were witnessed between the Hindu and Muslim petitioners throughout the day on Wednesday. While in the first half, the Hindu side demanded the top court to correct the historical mistake of building a mosque in the land where Lord Ram was born, the second half of the hearing witnessed a violent reaction from the Muslim side.

The Ayodhya judgment is expected to be delivered before Chief Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.