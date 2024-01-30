Home

Ayodhya To Get 8 New Flights From February 1, Routes of Connect These Cities | Details Here

सीतापुर रोड साइड से एयरपोर्ट की ओर जाने वाले मुख्य मार्ग पर कई पोस्टर लगाए गए हैं, जिनमें प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की तस्वीर है और स्वागत संदेश लिखा है. इस मार्ग पर सजावटी लैंपपोस्ट लगाये गये हैं जबकि बीच में हरियाली इस क्षेत्र की आभा को बढ़ाती है।

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday announced that the Centre will launch eight new flight routes for Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on February 1, 2024. The new flights promise to boost the air connectivity for Ayodhya and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims. Ayodhya’s grand airport has been built by the Airports Authority of India after signing a MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore.

The immense demand emanating from the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple has increased the tourism potential of Ayodhya and laid down a new path for economic and social development.

Government Announces 8 New Flights for Ayodhya: Key Details

The new flights promise to boost the air connectivity for Ayodhya and facilitate the arrival of pilgrims.

The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The flight services will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport: All You Need To Know

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at Ayodhya Dham built at a cost of Rs 350 crore

The new flight was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath; and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The airport’s terminal building has an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

The facade of the terminal building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.

The airport has landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features have been provided to meet GRIHA – 5-star ratings.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism and business activities while generating new employment opportunities. Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

