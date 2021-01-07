AYUSH PG Counselling 2020 Result Declared: The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has officially declared the AYUSH Counselling Result 2020 for 2nd Round of the PG Admissions. The candidates who had appeared in the 2nd Round of Counselling can check their AIAPGET PG Admission 2020 Selection Status by logging onto exam portal aaccc.gov.in. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Apply Online For 4,269 Job Vacancies | Find Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have also given the direct links below:

The candidates who are not familiar with the counselling result checking process can follow the step-by-step guide provided below to access their results:

Step 1: Visit official website of AACCC i.e. aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for PG Admissions

Step 3: Scroll Down to the Download Section

Step 4: Locate Link for Ayurveda/Homeopathy/Siddha/Unani course as per your stream

Step 5: PDF file will open containing the AYUSH PG Counselling Result Details

Step 6: Check your individual result using the search functionality

Step 7: Download the file and save it safely on your device for future reference

Check AYUSH PG Counselling Result 2020 (Ayurveda) – Direct Link (Available Now)

Check AYUSH PG Counselling Result 2020 (Homeopathy) – Direct Link (Available Now)

Check AYUSH PG Counselling Result 2020 (Siddha) – Direct Link (Available Now)

A total of 802 Ayurveda, 206 Homeopathy, 45 Siddha, and 138 Unani seats have been allotted as part of the 2nd Round of Counselling.

The Round 2 AYUSH provisional merit list has been released by the committee based on AIAPGET marks, choices filled by candidates, seats available in the selected colleges, reservation criteria, and other factors.

The candidates who will be checking their results must note that currently, the AYUSH Counselling Result 2020 has been released in the form of PDF files, which mentions the rank of the candidate, allotted institute, allotted course, and remarks.