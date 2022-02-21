Azamgarh: At least four persons were killed and over 40 hospitalised after they consumed country-made liquor bought from a government vend in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency ANI. Azamgarh District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said the incident took place on Sunday evening. Police are probing the matter and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the DM added.Also Read - UPTET 2021 Result Likely To Be Out On Feb 25; Here's How to Download

Azamgarh DM Tripathi along with SP Anurag Arya were camping at Mahul to monitor the situation. Arya said that two persons had been taken under custody so far for interrogation and persons in this connection. He said that initially the focus is on detection of each and every person, who had consumed liquor after purchasing from this shop, in order to ensure the beginning of their proper treatment to avoid further casualties. It will be followed by appropriate action against all responsible with the progress in investigation, added Arya. Also Read - Taj Mahotsav 2022: Date, Venue, Ticket Price And Everything You Need To Know

Uttar Pradesh | Four people died after drinking adultered alcohol in Azamgarh. 41 patients have been admitted to a nearby hospital out of which 2-3 are in serious condition. Strict action will be taken against the liquor seller. Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner pic.twitter.com/fpRgPg6Txi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022

Despite over 80 deaths in three hooch tragedies in past one decade, the district could not be freed from the menace of hooch traders. As per official records, 22 persons had lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in the bordering areas of Azamgarh and Ambedkarnagar district in May 2021. Before that, a hooch tragedy in Raunapar area of Azamgarh in July 2017 had claimed over 20 lives, while around 40 persons were killed after consuming spurious liquor in Mubarakpur area in October 2013.

