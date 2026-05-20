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Bad news for Netanyahu amid Iran war as Israeli lawmakers call for early elections; Netanyahu may face...

Bad news for Netanyahu amid Iran war as Israeli lawmakers call for early elections; Netanyahu may face…

Israeli lawmakers vote overwhelmingly to dissolve parliament, pushing Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile coalition to the brink of early national elections.

Benjamin Netanyahu- File image

Bad news for Netanyahu: In a significant turn of events amid the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, Israeli lawmakers voted on Wednesday to dissolve the Knesset, pushing the country closer to fresh national elections. In the recent development, the Netanyahu government-backed bill passed a preliminary reading with a striking 110 votes in favor out of 120, while the remaining 10 lawmakers chose not to cast their votes. The event is significant as it comes at major parliamentary move signals deep political shifts in Israel. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Israel and why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be in trouble.

Heavy pressure on Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The timing of the vote adds heavy pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His right-wing coalition is currently on the brink of collapse as he faces mounting frustration from ultra-Orthodox parties and ordinary Israeli citizens alike. The unified push to dissolve parliament highlights the growing fragility within his governing alliance.

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Will Israel hold national elections?

Next, the bill moves to a parliamentary committee where officials will finalize the official election date. After that, the legislation must pass three more formal readings in the Knesset to become law. If the bill receives final approval, Israel must hold national elections within 90 days. Currently, the country’s elections are scheduled to take place before the end of the legislative session on October 27.

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Netanyahu, Trump discuss possible renewed fighting against Iran over phone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of renewing fighting against Iran over phone, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported. The broadcaster, citing a senior Israeli official, said the United States is expected to carry out attacks jointly with Israel if it resumes the war against Iran.

The developments came after Trump signaled that Washington could escalate its confrontation with Iran, warning in a post on his social media platform that “for Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, fast, or there won’t be anything left of them.”

For those unversed, Iran and the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting that started with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.

(With inputs from agencies)

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