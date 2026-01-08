Home

Bad news for Team India as star player from Nita Ambani’s MI ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand, name is…

New Delhi: Star India cricketer Tilak Varma underwent surgery for an abdominal concern in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 7. He was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning and is set to return to Hyderabad on Friday. His condition is stable and he is recovering well.

Once his symptoms subside and the surgical wound has healed satisfactorily, Tilak will begin physical training before gradually resuming skill-based sessions.

Tilak sustained acute Testicular pain in Rajkot

He has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand, with his availability for the remaining two games to be reviewed based on his recovery during the rehabilitation and training phases. He sustained acute Testicular pain in Rajkot while playing for Hyderabad in Vijay Hazare Trophy

“Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory. He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,” the BCCI stated in a release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Tilak Varma ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases. Details 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank… — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2026

Tilak Varma’s injury comes as a concern for India

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played on January 21, 23, 25, 28 and 31, after the two side face each other in a three-match ODI series, across January 11, 14 and 18.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Tilak Varma’s injury comes as a concern for India. However, the Men in Blue will hope for his speedy recovery as the marquee tournament draws closer.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on February 7, with India facing the USA in their opening match in Mumbai, while hosts will face Namibia in the next fixture on February 12 in Delhi.

