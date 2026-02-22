Bad news for Pakistan as 125 overseas companies exit Shehbaj Sharif’s country by Jan 2026

Home

Bad news for Pakistan as 125 overseas companies exit Shehbaj Sharifs country by Jan 2026

Companies linked to the oil and gas sector, engineering and construction, banking, insurance, consulting and manufacturing have left Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Bad news for Pakistan: In a matter of bad news for the Shehbaj Sharif government of Pakistan, Pakistan’s top corporate regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), has released a list of 125 foreign companies that have stopped operating in the country as of January 20, 2026. As per the SECP report, the companies include include branch and liaison offices of international firms that have formally closed their operations in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. Here are all the details you need to know about the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Why Shehbaj Sharif government of Pakistan is worried?

In a matter of concern for the Shehbaj Sharif government of Pakistan, the report has claimed that companies were working across different sectors of the economy, thus reflecting a wide foreign business presence in Pakistan before their shutdown. The development highlights a significant shift in the foreign corporate footprint in the country, though the regulator has not provided specific reasons behind the closures, the report stated.

The list shows that companies from many countries have exited Pakistan. As per the report, following is the list of countries from which countries have stopped operating in Pakistan. Notably, several well-known global names are part of the list.

List of countries who have stopped operating in Pakistan

The United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Turkiye, Australia, Sweden, Bahrain, Canada, France and the Netherlands, among others.

Energy giant ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Pakistan B.V., has ceased operations. Electronics major Panasonic Corporation and airline company Lufthansa German Airlines AG are also among those that have closed their offices. Technology and telecom-related companies such as Dell Global B.V., Nortel Networks (Asia) Ltd and Telcordia Technologies, Inc. have also wound up their presence.

The SECP clarified that these companies had officially completed the legal process required to close their branch or liaison offices in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)

