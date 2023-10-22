Home

‘India Belongs To Raghuvar, Not Babar’: Dheerendra Shastri On Forced Conversion | Watch

Bageshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has responded to forced conversions and criticized 'foreign powers' who, according to him forcibly compelling people to convert to other religions.

Dheerendra Shastri On Forced Conversion. | Photo: ANI

Pathankot: Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, is currently on a four-day visit to Punjab. On Sunday, he took a swipe at ‘foreign powers’ who, in his opinion, are forcibly converting people or luring them to change their religion. Emphasizing that his objective is to spread the message of our culture and Sanatana Dharma throughout the country, Shastri stated, “I simply urge foreign powers not to enter Gurudwaras, Temples, or entice innocent Hindus or individuals of any religion. This is why I am traveling across the country.”

“This is the country of Raghuvar, not Babar. In the country of Raghuvar, unless the law is not tightened around miscreants, they will continue to lure innocent Hindus and convert them. Unless this is dealt with strictly, this situation will not change,” Shastri told ANI.

Talking about his Punjab visit, Bageshwar Baba stated that Punjab is a prosperous land and loving and big-hearted. “Punjab is the land of saints, of the brave. Punjab is a prosperous land. People on the state are loving and big-hearted…My goal is to spread the message of our culture and Sanatana across the country,” he said.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Saturday visited the Golden Temple and took the blessing of the Guru. He will be in Pathankot for a three-day ‘Katha’.

