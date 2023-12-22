Home

Ban on Hijab Will Be Lifted in Karnataka, Announces Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that government will lift the ban on hijab in the educational institutions.

Karnataka Hijab Row

Bangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that government will lift the ban on hijab in the educational institutions. He said that a direction has been given to the officials and the order will come soon.

While addressing a gathering in Mysore, CM Siddaramaiah said that a woman can “wear anything they want”. “Hijab ban isn’t there anymore. (Women) can wear hijab and go anywhere. I have directed to withdraw the (ban) order. How you dress and what you eat is your choice. Why should I obstruct you? Wear what you want. Eat what you want,” said CM.

During his speech, CM also pointed out that “I am wearing a dhoti…you wear pant shirt..what’s wrong in that?”

To recall, the BJP government under CM B. Bommai had banned the Hijab in educational institutes of the state. The decision had led to a row with massive protests erupting in many regions.

