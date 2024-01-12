Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Hid Son’s Body Under Toys; Tried To Mislead Police

Suchana Seth attempted to hide the body of her son in a bag filled with toys and clothes. She also tried to mislead police by stating that her son was at her friend’s place.

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Hid Son’s Body Under Toys; Tried To Mislead Police

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police revealed some shocking facts in the case related to Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru woman who was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in Goa. Cops stated that the accused woman tried to hide her son’s body while the bag she was carrying was being checked. The bag carried the clothes and toys of the deceased on top, as reported by India Today.

Trending Now

Later, the police instructed the woman to show her entire bag and one of the policemen removed the layer of clothes, revealing the boy’s body. When asked, Suchana confessed that it was the body of her son.

You may like to read

Seth was a successful entrepreneur and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru. She was arrested on Tuesday for murdering her son. Cops took her for a medical check-up on Thursday and later brought her back to Goa’s Calangute police station.

As per police, the woman was nabbed in Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son’s body stuffed in a bag.

The matter came to light after a staff member of the service apartment, where the woman stayed with her son, spotted blood stains on a towel after she left the room. The staff also revealed that they did not see Suchana with her son when she was checking out.

Upon questioning, Suchana tried to mislead the cops and told them that her son was at a friend’s place in Goa.

An FIR in the relevant case was lodged, and the woman was remanded to six-day police custody.

On Wednesday, autopsy of the minor boy was performed and his burial was done in Bengaluru.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bangalore News on India.com.