Bengaluru Metro Namma Metro Yellow Line Completion 6-Month Launch Delay Here’s Why

Bengaluru: The construction work on Bangalore’s Namma Metro Yellow Line is expected to be completed soon. However, Bengalureans will have to wait for another six months as the service is anticipated to be delayed. According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), the reason behind the unexpected delay is the delivery of metro coaches that are to arrive from China. However, the main cause of the months-long delay is necessity for engineers from the Chinese coach supply company to accompany two prototype trains. These engineers have recently been granted visas for India.

