Bengaluru: Namma Metro’s Driverless Trains Will Be Operated By Drivers; Here’s Why

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to operate the Namma Metro’s driverless trains with drivers initially. The metro trains will be operated by drivers initially and gradually switch over to signal-based operations.

Bengaluru Namma Metro Update: The silicon city’s driverless Namma Metro trains, which arrived a week ago, have created a buzz across the country with people in the city ready to take a joy ride on these driverless trains. However, as per the latest update, these driverless trains will have drivers on board. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to operate these driverless trains with drivers. “It is a cumbersome process to get permission to operate driverless trains. We will start off with drivers, and gradually switch over to signal-based operations,” The New Indian Express quoted a top official as saying.

Bengaluru Namma Metro: CTBC System

According to a senior BMRCL official, out of 36 metro trains, only 15 will be based on the Communications-Based Train Control (CTBC) system. “In simple terms, the train operates on its own without a driver as the signalling system drives the train. It also has an option for manual operations. Better to incorporate it now than order the regular ones now and integrate them at a huge cost later,” he added.

Bengaluru Namma Metro: Driverless Trains To Be Deployed On Yellow Line

All the driverless metro trains will be deployed only on the Yellow Line. The infrastructure for the 19.15-km route that covers – RV Road-Bommasandra line via Electronics City and Central Silk Board – is ready. It cannot be used as it requires these special coaches.

The shells of coaches for two train sets already arrived at Titagarh and are being readied. “A total of 21 trains are regular Distant to Go (DTG) and will be used for Phase-I extension lines,” the official said, adding that China will send the first prototype in the coming days.

The operationalisation of the line is likely to be delayed until September this year, as per various Metro sources. Several tests and permissions need to be completed, and different dates have been recently announced by politicians and the Governor as well.

Bengaluru Namma Metro: Four-Year-Long Journey

The first set of six metro train coaches for the driverless train arrived last week, a month after four year old deadline to deliver the metro expired for the Rs 1,578 crore contract. As per the contract, a China’s state-owned firm was supposed to deliver 216 coaches (36 train sets) for Bengaluru Metro in the mentioned deadline. The train started its journey from China’s Shanghai port three weeks ago and reached Bengaluru via Chennai.

The arrival of the train comes as a big relief for both BMRCL and CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd which had fought a fight among them due to the long delay. The contract was signed in December 2019 mandated supply of 36 train sets before December last year. But not a single train supplied after issuing several notices to the Chinese firm. The BMRCL then decided to encash its bank guarantee of Rs 372 crore. The issue approached the Karnataka High Court in December 2021.

A top source said, “The reason for the delay was that China had to manufacture 94% of the coaches in India under the government’s Make-in-India policy. It was unable to find a local manufacturer here to assemble and test it. Finally, the tie-up with Titagarh Rail in West Bengal was formed, paving the way for its manufacture.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.