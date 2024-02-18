Bengaluru: Namma Metro To Be Extended To Tumakuru And Devanahalli

The Bengaluru Metro or Namma Metro will be expanded to Tumakuru and Devanahalli covering approximately 15 km in north Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his Budget 2024-25 speech on Friday.

Bengaluru Namma Metro: The metro rail service is definitely helping in reducing traffic jams an increasing number of people opt for it in their daily commute. More than eight lakh people use these metro services daily. Considering this, an additional 44 km of metro lines will be added to the existing 74 km route. The Karnataka Budget for the financial year 2024-25 has outlined plans to expand the Namma Metro. The state government has decided to expand the metro route to Tumakuru and Devanahalli covering approximately 15 km in north Bengaluru.

“The feasibility report for extending the metro rail from Bangalore International Exhibition Centre to Tumakuru and from Kempegowda International Airport to Devanahalli on a Public-Private Partnership basis will be prepared,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his Budget speech on Friday.

