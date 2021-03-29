Bengaluru: Riding on the second wave, new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 3,000-mark after four months, increasing its positivity rate for the day to 2.89 per cent, said the state health bulletin on Sunday. “With 3,082 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s COVID tally rose to 9,87,012, including 23,037 active cases, while 9,51,452 recovered so far, with 1,285 during the last 24 hours,” said the daily bulletin. As the epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru reported 2,004 fresh cases, taking its COVID tally to 4,28,173, including 15,882 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,07,709, with 786 discharged in the day. Also Read - 16 Staff of Pub in Bengaluru Test Positive For Coronavirus, Karnataka Logs Over 3,000 New Cases

The infection claimed 12 lives across the state during the day, including seven in Bengaluru, two in Mysuru and one each in Kalaburagi, Tumakur and Udupi. Of the 204 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 79 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 17 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Tumakur and 10 in Mandya, with the rest spread in the remaining 27 districts across the southern state.

Out of 1,06,328 tests conducted during the day, 6,575 were through rapid antigen detection and 99,753 through RT-PCR method. Case fatality rate was 0.38 per cent on Saturday across the state.

Meanwhile, only 3,806 people were vaccinated across the state during the day. Among them were 2,457 seniors above 60 years of age, 1,123 comorbid in the 45-59 age group, 106 healthcare workers and 120 frontline workers. Cumulatively, 33,83,872 beneficiaires have received the jab till date since the vaccine drive was launched across the state on January 16.

(With inputs from IANS)