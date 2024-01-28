By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts TODAY; Check Affected Areas, Timings
Bengaluru news: The city to face scheduled power cuts on January 28 due to massive maintenance and repair works by BESCOM and KPTCL. Check the list of all areas impacted by disruptions.
Bengaluru: Known as the Silicon Valley of India – Bengaluru is likely to face scheduled power cuts on Sunday (January 28) due to ongoing maintenance and repair works by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bangalore News on India.com.