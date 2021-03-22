Bengaluru: With an aim to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state, Karnataka on Monday made negative coronavirus negative report mandatory for the travelers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh, Earlier, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar had said the second wave of Covid-19 has begun and urged people to cooperate to curb the spread of the virus. Also Read - COVID-19 Deaths: Study Says Female Hormone Progesterone Could Save Men - Find Out How

"We are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus. Let us all join hands to control it because the next three months are crucial for us," Sudhakar told media. The health minister also reiterated on the reports that the state is considering imposing full lockdown in the state, Sudhakar said, "Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes."

India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent, the data stated.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 23,44,45,774 samples have been tested up to March 21 with 8,80,655 samples being tested on Sunday.