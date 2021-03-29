Bangalore: Despite a second wave of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state government on Monday issued a statement saying “there will be no lockdown”. The Karnataka government also refused to shut schools and colleges even after reports suggested more than 400 children in Bengaluru under the age of 10 years were infected by the virus. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had earlier warned of a lockdown in the state if coronavirus cases continued to surge in Bengaluru. Also Read - Bengaluru Sees Massive Surge in Cases as Second Wave of Coronavirus Hits Karnataka

"For 15 days from today no protests, rallies will be allowed. Number of cases in apartments are increasing, so no parties or celebrations are allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear masks.

"We are not going to close schools and colleges. We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," the Karnataka Government stated.

On Sunday, 16 staff members of a pub at Bengaluru’s New BEL Road have tested positive for COVID-19.

Karnataka logged over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, and 12 related fatalities on Sunday after a gap of four months. Out of these, Bengaluru alone reported more than 2,004 cases and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, 10 states in India — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan — are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases of coronavirus, the ministry said.

India reported 68,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported over the past 24 hours in the country on Monday, making it the biggest one-day surge since October.