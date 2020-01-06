New Delhi: As a number of bank employees will be joining an all-India general strike or ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Trade Unions on January 8, banking operations are likely to be affected on Wednesday.

The development comes as 10 central trade unions, with support from Left parties, have decided to go on a day-long strike to protest against the economic policies of the Central government.

With the upcoming strike, a number of bank branches will remain closed on Wednesday. As a development of the strike, ATM services will also be severely affected but netbanking is likely to function normally as NEFT online transfers now available 24×7.

The State Bank of India (SBI) feels that the impact of the general strike on its banking operation will be minimal. On the other hand, the Bank of Baroda is afraid that its banking operations will be affected by the strike.

The SBI in a statement said that its bank employees participating in the strike is very few, so the impact of the strike on its banking operation will be less. The Bank of Baroda also in a statement said it has taken necessary steps for smooth functioning on the day of the strike.

The development comes as 10 central trade unions on Monday said that around 25 crore people will participate in a nationwide strike on January 8. The agitation is called to protest against the government’s anti-people policies at the Centre.

The trade unions who will be taking part of the strike include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC. These unions along with other federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last year to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

“We expect participation of not less than 25 crore of working people in the forthcoming National General Strike on January 8, 2020, to be followed by many more actions seeking reversal of the anti-worker, anti-people, anti-national policies of the Government,” the 10 central trade unions (CTUs) said in a joint statement.

“The Ministry of Labour has failed to assure any of the demands of workers which called a meeting on January 2, 2020. The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions,” the joint statement further stated.

Apart from this, about 60 organisations of students and elected office-bearers of some universities have also decided to join the general strike with an agenda to raise voice against increased fee structure and commercialization of education.