BCCI Confirms Venues For Australia, Afghanistan, England Series For 2023-24 Home Season – Check Details

India will play a total of 16 international games that comprises of five Tests, three ODIs, and eight T20Is during the home season.

The BCCI has announced schedules of India's home season 2023-24. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India will host Australia, Afghanistan and England for a total of 16 international matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is, as the BCCI on Tuesday confirmed the venues for the home season 2023-24.

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, India will host Australia for a three match 50-over series which will be played in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. The Australian team will stay in the country post the mega event as the five-match T20I series begins just four days after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Afghanistan, who were scheduled to visit India before the ongoing West Indies series, will arrive in the country in the New Year for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru.

Post that, England will come to India for five Test matches starting on January 25. The matches will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

India vs Australia – 3 ODIs

Date-Venue-Time

1st ODI – September 22 (Mohali) – 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI – September 24 (Indore) – 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI – September 27 (Rajkot) – 1:30 PM IST

India vs Australia – 5 T20Is

1st T20I – November 23 (Vizag) – 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I – November 26 (Trivandrum) – 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I – November 28 (Guwahati) – 7:00 PM IST

4th T20I – December 1 (Nagpur) – 7:00 PM IST

5th T20I – December 3 (Hyderabad) – 7:00 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan – 3 T20Is (in 2024)

1st T20I – January 11 (Mohali)

2nd T20I – January 14 (Indore)

3rd T20I – January 17 (Bengaluru)

India vs England – 5 Tests (in 2024)

1st Test – January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

2nd Test – February 2-6 (Vizag)

3rd Test – February 15-19 (Rajkot)

4th Test – February 23-27 (Ranchi)

5th Test – March 7-11 (Dharamsala)

