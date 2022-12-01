BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Appointment Of Cricket Advisory Committee Members

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee. They would have the responsibility of selecting the new Indian national selectors.

“The three-member committee comprises Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik.” said the statement rleased by BCCI

“Mr Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Mr Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

“Ms Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC,” the statement added.

According to reports around 60 applicants have applied for the job including Sharma and Harvinder.