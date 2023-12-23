Home

‘Being Close To Brij Bhushan Doesn’t Mean…’: New WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Breaks Silence Amid Row

Sanjay Singh, the newly-elected WFI chief, Saturday, asserted that being close to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was not a crime and does not mean he is a "dummy candidate".

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with the newly-elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh at the former’s residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, the newly-elected president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Saturday, broke his silence on his close ties to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, asserting that his close ties to the former federation chief does not mean he is a “dummy candidate”. Sanjay Singh also asked if being close to the BJP MP was a crime.

The newly elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh on Saturday stated that taking retirement is a personal call of an athlete and said he would refrain to speak on this matter.

“Those who are athletes have already started preparing and those who want to engage in politics can do that. It is their personal matter, I will not speak about this…I have been in the federation for 12 years. Just because I am close to MP (Brij Bhushan Singh) does not mean I am a dummy candidate. Is it a crime if I am close to him?” Sanjay Singh told reporters.

#WATCH | On wrestler Sakshi Malik quitting wrestling, Newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh says "Those who are athletes have already started preparing and those who want to engage in politics can do that. It is their personal matter, I will not speak about this…I have been… pic.twitter.com/THqd6Z9eTI — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Earlier, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, a face of the wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, announced on Thursday that she is quitting wrestling. Her decision came within an hour after Sanjay Singh was elected as the new WFI chief, replacing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sakshi Malik quits in protest

Sanjay Singh response comes days after Olympian Sakshi Malik announced her decision to quit wrestling to protest the election of a Brij Bhushan Singh loyalist as the new WFI chief. Addressing a presser on Thursday, a teary-eyed Sakshi Malik put her wrestling shoes on the table in dramatic fashion as she announced her retirement from the sport as a mark of protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the WFI elections.

“We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat,” the Rio Olympic bronze medallist said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik breaks down as she leaves after addressing a press conference. Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh has been elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. pic.twitter.com/Rc85nAkvgy — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Sakshi Malik is among one of the top wrestlers that has levelled sexual abuse allegations against Brij Bhushan and had launched an agitation earlier this year demanding action against the BJP leader.

“We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh’s business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling,” she said, accompanied by some other wrestlers who were part of the protest.

Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri

A day after Sakshi’s decision, India’s ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday announced that he is returning his Padma Shri after former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s aide was elected president of the Federation.

Punia shared a detailed post on X, stating, “I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. All I have to say is in this letter; this is my statement.”

This will break your heart Champion wrestler #BajrangPunia given up on his Padmashree award & said he can't live with the badge anymore 💔pic.twitter.com/YeMR54SGIx — Amock (@Politics_2022_) December 22, 2023

‘Dabdabaa rahega’

Following Sanjay Singh’s victory in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) presidential elections, his close-ally Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had emphatically boasted, “Dabdabaa tha, Dabdabba rahega” (dominance was there, dominance will stay!).

“A message has been given. Every akhaada in the country is bursting firecrackers. Dabdabaa tha, dabdabaa rahega!. I want to give the credit of victory to the wrestlers of the country and the electors.I want to thank the government as well,” Brij Bhushan, who was forced to step down as WFI president after being accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers, told reporters.

#WATCH | Newly elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India Sanjay Singh arrives at the residence of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says "This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of… pic.twitter.com/JaIJ6XLz1G — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

“This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of the country. All wrestling activities were stopped for 11 months. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume which were paused for the past 11 months,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

