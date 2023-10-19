Home

Being Gay or Lesbian Has Nothing To Do With One’s Religion, Writes Priyanka Tandon

The CJI, in his opinion, concludes that the court can neither strike down or read words into the Special Marriage Act to include same-sex members within the ambit of the 1954 law.

New Delhi: Welcome the decision of the Supreme Court where they have not allowed same-sex marriage I’m happy that the Supreme Court of India has accepted the version of the government of India in which it was argued that the court has no power to give this right of same-sex marriage Its A Cycle of Nature & Nurture Made by god we should respect the law land of universe we respect every individual who belongs to this community.

The CJI, in his opinion, concludes that the court can neither strike down or read words into the Special Marriage Act to include same-sex members within the ambit of the 1954 law. It is up to the Parliament and State legislature to enact laws on marriage.

However, at the same time, the CJI says the relationship of marriage is not a static one.He holds that queer persons have an equal right and freedom to enter into a “union”. He said the failure of the state to recognise the bouquet of entitlements which flow from a union will result in an disparate impact on queer couples, who cannot marry under the current legal regime.

India has its own values in society ,as sanatani hindu I respect the Court respected court Most of the world religions have at some points in their histories opposed same-sex marriage for one or more of the following stated reasons: homosexual acts violate natural law or divine intentions and are therefore immoral; decision on same sex marriage is perfect,tags are not required to called as someone husband and wife.

The existence of religious pluralities within a country seems to have had a less determinate effect on the outcome of same-sex marriage The World has started with Edem & Eve not with Edem & Edem ,Choosing a life partner is an integral part of choosing one’s course of life ,but respecting the law and cycle of universe is also important for the coming generation of our country relationship between boys or two cannot be recognized as marriage Hinduism does accept same sex marriages. There have been numerous accounts in Hindu mythology of same sex couples or same sex romances, which have not been frowned upon.

Though, being gay or lesbian has nothing to do with one’s religion

