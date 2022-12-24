IPL Auction 2023| Stokes In CSK: How Dhoni Reacts After Four-Time IPL Champions Sign ENG All-rounder

After Stokes was singed by CSK, many wondered that he was signed by the franchise to replace MS Dhoni as the team's captain since IPL 2023 might be Dhoni's last season as a player.

New Delhi: Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings secured the services of star England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday during IPL 2023 mini auction. The Chennai-based team signed him for Rs.16.25 crore after an intense bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants. England Test captain played a big role in helping them win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 title in Australia last month.

MS Dhoni led CSK went all-out for Ben stokes at the IPL auction table since CSK failed to add Sam Curran in the squad.

After the end of the auction, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath revealed that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is really happy that CSK got Ben Stokes, he also gave a hint that Stokes gives captaincy option as well.

“Very excited to get Stokes, and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an all-rounder, and MS was very happy that we got Stokes. The captaincy option is there, but it’s a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured, so maybe many others didn’t look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go. CSK looks bright, and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always, and that will help us do well,” he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.