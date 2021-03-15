Kolkata: The eight-phase election for the 294 Assembly constituencies (Vidhan Sabha seats) in West Bengal will begin from March 27 and will continue till April 29, the longest ever polls in the state. The counting of votes will be held on May 2 and the results will be declared the same day. A few districts in the state like East and West Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas will vote in multiple parts, a rare thing in the history of Bengal. The poll panel has asserted that the prolonged poll schedule was needed because of festivals and an increased number of polling stations in the wake of the Covid-19 protocols. Also Read - Nandigram: How Things Stand In The Battle of The Election 2021

In the Ist phase of polling, 5 districts and 30 assembly seats will go to polls, while in the second phase, polling will be held in 4 districts and 30 assembly seats. 3 districts, 31 assembly seats, 5 districts, 44 assembly seats will vote in the third and fourth phases respectively. In the fifth phase of polling, elections will be held in 6 districts and 45 assembly seats. In the sixth phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 4 districts and 43 assembly seats. In the seventh phase of polling in West Bengal, elections will be held in 5 districts and 36 assembly seats. In the eight-phase of polling, elections will be held in 4 districts and 35 assembly seats. About 7,32,94,980 electors will exercise their franchise across 1,01,916 polling booths.

Take a look at the high-profile seats, which that will draw attention from across the country during the Bengal Elections 2021

Nandigram: Nandigram assembly constituency will witness a high-octane battle as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be contesting against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The constituency is considered as a strong turf of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. In 2011, Firoja Bibi of TMC had bagged the seat by defeating her nearest rival Paramananda Bharati of CPI. In the 2016 elections, Suvendu Adhikari (former Trinamool Congress leader) had bagged the seat. He had defeated Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI.

Bhowanipur: Bhowanipur or Bhabanipur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is part of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In 2016, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had contested from the seat and had registered a thumping victory. She had defeated Deepa Dasmunshi from Indian National Congress with a margin of 25301 votes.

Baghmandi: This seat is currently represented by Nepal Mahato of Congress. This year also four-time MLA and deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Nepal Mahato, has been fielded from Baghmundi constituency. In 2016,

Purulia: Purulia Vidhan Sabha seat is part of Purulia (Lok Sabha constituency). In the 2016 West Bengal elections, Congress candidate Sudip Mukherjee had defeated his nearest rival Jyotiprasad Singh Deo of All India Trinamool Congress.

Jhargram: In 2016, this constituency was won by Sukumar Hansda of All India Trinamool Congress. He had defeated Chunibala Hansda from Jharkhand Party (noren) with a margin of 55228 votes. The total percentage of voters in Jhargram Assembly Constituency was recorded as 84 percent.

