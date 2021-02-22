New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a massive public rally at West Bengal’s Hooghly where he slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress government on corruption issues. This was PM Modi’s third public rally in the last one month. “Reacting to the crowd’s enthusiasm, PM Modi said that the state seems to have made up its mind for change. “This enthusiasm and energy by all of you are sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi. Now West Bengal has made up its mind for ‘poriborton’, PM Narendra Modi said. Also Read - 'Reflects Your Love For Nation': PM Modi Sends Letter of Praise to Dubai Boy Who Made His Portrait

Here are the Top Quotes:

Last time, I came here to dedicate a gas connection. Today, I am here to offer several railway projects to Bengal. This year 'rail & metro' connectivity is the Centre's priority. Such work should have been done decades ago and now, we should not delay – from broadening of rail lines to electrification work, money is being invested in infrastructure projects: PM Modi said.

Centre transfers money directly into bank accounts of farmers & poor. But monetary benefits of schemes of Bengal Govt does not reach the poor without the consent of all the ‘tolabaaz’ of TMC. This is why TMC leaders are becoming richer & normal families are becoming poorer: PM Modi

Failure to keep the place of the creator of such ‘amar gaan’ in a good state is an injustice to West Bengal’s pride & there is huge politics involved in this — the politics which focuses on vote bank, not patriotism; appeasement, not Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas: PM Narendra Modi

I am told that Vande Mataram Bhawan, where Bankim Chandra Ji lived for 5 years, is in very bad condition. This is the same Bhawan where he brainstormed to write Vande Mataram, the poem which gave a new lease of life to the freedom struggle: PM Narendra Modi in Hooghly

Out of 1-1.75 crore houses (in WB), only 9 lakh have water pipeline. The way state govt works, no wonder how many more years it’ll take to deliver water to the poor. This shows that TMC doing injustice to ‘Bengal Ki Beti’. Can they be forgiven?: PM in Hooghly, West Bengal

