Home

News

West Bengal MGNREGA Workers To Stage Protests in Delhi, TMC Writes To Police To Arrange Protesters Stay

West Bengal MGNREGA Workers To Stage Protests in Delhi, TMC Writes To Police To Arrange Protesters Stay

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday wrote a letter to Delhi Police seeking permission to arrange stay/accommodation at Ram Leela Maidan from September 30 to October 4.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP has "already booked all choppers" to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Saturday wrote a letter to Delhi Police seeking permission to arrange stay/accommodation at Ram Leela Maidan from September 30 to October 4, for 50,000 MGNREGA workers from West Bengal who will be holding protests at different locations in national capital.

Trending Now

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will lead the protests in New Delhi.

You may like to read

To recall, the Trinamool Congress had earlier also written letters to the Delhi Police, seeking permission to hold demonstrations at three places in the national capital in early October to protest against the alleged withholding of funds under the rural jobs scheme by the Centre for West Bengal.

On September 9, TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien wrote three letters to DCP Parliament Street Police station, New Delhi, seeking permission to organise dharnas at Jantar Mantar, outside Krishi Bhavan and in front of Union agriculture minister Giriraj Singh’s residence on October 2 and October 3.

In the letters, O’Brien requested the Delhi Police “for permission for the Trinamool Congress to hold dharnas, involving workers from the state of Bengal, who have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme from 10 am to 6 pm on October 2 and 3” at Jantar Mantar, Krishi Bhavan and outside the minister’s residence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES