Dream11 Prediction

Bengal vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips BEN vs MUM Round 5, Group D Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 10:00 AM IST: Round 5 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 sees the Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbai host Bengal at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The match gives a chance to both the sides to top the Group D.

TOSS – The toss between Bengal and Mumbai will take place at 09:00 AM IST on November 14

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

My Dream11 Team

Aditya Tare, Shreevats Goswami, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jay Bista, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubham Ranjane, Manoj Tiwary (VC), Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel

BEN vs MUM Predicted XIs

Bengal: Shreevats Goswami (wk), Vivek Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Agniv Pan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Arnab Nandi, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel.

Mumbai: Jay Bista, Aditya Tare (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Dhrumil Matkar, Sarfaraz Khan/Shreyas Iyer, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sujit Nayak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane.

BEN vs MUM SQUADS

Bengal Squad: Shreevats Goswami (wk), Vivek Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Agniv Pan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Arnab Nandi, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Debabrata Das, Ravikant Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Raman.

Mumbai Squad: Jay Bista, Aditya Tare (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Dhrumil Matkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sujit Nayak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Parikshit Valsangkar, Kruthik Hanagavadi.

