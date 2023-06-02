Autorickshaw With Controversial ‘MILF’ Slogan Takes Internet by Storm

Autorickshaw Sporting 'MILF' Slogan Takes Internet by Storm (Photo: @prakrititty Twitter)

Bengaluru is one of the most vibrant cities in India, known for its humble and amazing people. The city also witnesses events that no other city in the country has experienced. From drivers having their lunch while stuck in traffic to honest cab drivers, the city has witnessed unusual incidents.

That is why ‘Peak Bengaluru’, an emotion shared by all Bengalureans, also trends on social media platforms.

Recently, another incident emerged in the city involving a driver. An image of a Bengaluru autorickshaw has been circulating on the internet for positive reasons. It may appear as a normal autorickshaw, but it carries a hidden message that made the picture go viral. The three-wheeler has a ‘MILF’ slogan on it, which stands for “Man I Love Funny-memes.”

Look what I just spotted in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/99AYpJV0IE — Prakriti (@prakrititty) June 1, 2023

It serves as an eye-catching advertisement for Memechat, and it’s safe to say that they have showcased their creativity to the fullest. Don’t believe us? Check out the post here.

The image was shared on Twitter by @prakrititty with the caption, “Look what I just spotted in Bangalore.” Since being shared the clip has garnered thousands of views and likes. It also prompted Twitter users to express their thoughts in the comment section.

“This should be a T-shirt,” commented a Twitter user,

Another wrote, “Digital India is successful today.”

Earlier, a video clip of a driver went viral on the internet. The driver efficiently utilized his time while waiting for the traffic to clear. In the clip, he can be seen enjoying his lunch at the Silk Board Junction amidst the traffic-filled road. The caption of the viral post reads, “Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru.”

