Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bengaluru’s Mudpipe Cafe, One Severely Injured | Watch

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said officials. All the people were immediately evacuated safely.

Mudpipe Cafe Fire: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a cafe on the fourth floor of a building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, officials said. The fire broke out around 11:30am at Mudpipe Cafe, a hookah parlour located on the fourth floor of the building, according to officials. They further added that the blaze later spread to Cult Fitness gym, located on the lower floor.

#BREAKING_NEWS: Fire erupts in a #Bengaluru pub on the 4th floor of a building in Tavarekere. One person reportedly jumped, sustaining injuries, and has been hospitalized. More details awaited.@THBengaluru @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/cqAtHwNGaT — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 18, 2023

In the videos shared by eye witnessed on media platforms showed a person jumping from the fourth floor of the building to escape the fire. He was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

