Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said officials. All the people were immediately evacuated safely.

Updated: October 18, 2023 3:41 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Representational image

Mudpipe Cafe Fire: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a cafe on the fourth floor of a building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, officials said. The fire broke out around 11:30am at Mudpipe Cafe, a hookah parlour located on the fourth floor of the building, according to officials. They further added that the blaze later spread to Cult Fitness gym, located on the lower floor.

In the videos shared by eye witnessed on media platforms showed a person jumping from the fourth floor of the building to escape the fire. He was later admitted to a nearby hospital.

