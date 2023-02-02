Bengaluru: Forced by Colleague to Marry, Drink And Smoke, Doctor at MS Ramaiah Hospital Dies by Suicide

Police said that the deceased was a dentist and she was frustrated over being pestered by her colleague, identified as Sumit who worked in the same hospital.

Bengaluru: Forced by Colleague to Marry, Drink And Smoke, Doctor at MS Ramaiah Hospital Dies by Suicide (Representational Image)

Bengaluru/Karnataka: Upset over being constantly harassed by a colleague at the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital here, a female doctor from Lucknow ended her life. Police said that the deceased was a dentist and she was frustrated over being pestered by her colleague, identified as Sumit who worked in the same hospital.

Police said that Sumit allegedly forced the victim to marry him and also compelled her to consume alcohol and cigarette. “The accused was also pestering the deceased to give him money. But she turned down all his requests”, said police.

Enraged by this, Sumit allegedly spread rumours about the victim’s character at the hospital, following which she took a drastic step. The incident took place on January 25. Meanwhile, the Sanjaynagar police is investigating the case.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7