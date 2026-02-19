  • Home
  • News
  • Bengaluru to Goa in just 13 hours: Good news for Bengaluru residents as new Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express to start soon; check route details and time table

Bengaluru to Goa in just 13 hours: Good news for Bengaluru residents as new Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express to start soon; check route details and time table

A new Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express will soon start covering the 684 km journey in 13 hours time. Scroll down to know more.

Published date india.com Published: February 19, 2026 7:43 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Good news for commuters as Railways to upgrade Vande Bharat Express trains with more coaches on THESE routes; check details inside
Vande Bharat Express (File)

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express update: In a matter of good news for residents of Bengaluru who are planning a vacation in Goa, the Indian Railways has a big update. In the recent announcement, the Indian Railways has said that a new Vande Bharat express between Bengaluru and Goa is being planned to be launched soon. The launch of the new Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train launch is expected to be a big help for commuters who like visiting Goa for vacations. Here are all the details you need to know about the much-awaited Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train launch.

What’s the update on Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train launch?

The Railway Ministry has proposed a new Vande Bharat Express between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa via Mangaluru. As per media reports, the proposal came soon after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the coastal Vande Bharat Express. Here are all the details you need to know about the route of Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train.

Which stations will covered by Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train?

The Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will take 13 hours and 10 minutes to complete the journey. In its route, the train will leave Yesvantpur at 6.05 AM and reach Madgaon at 7.15 PM in 13 hours. On the return trip, the coastal train will depart Madgaon at 5.30 AM and arrive at Yesvantpur at 6.40 PM, a report by The Hindu said.

What will be the top speed of Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train?

As per media reports covering the train launch, the average speed of the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will be below 50 kmph. Also, the top speed of the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train is expected to be 130 kmph.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Udaipur to Ahmedabad in 4 hours: Indian Railways to launch new Udaipur-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express; check route details, stoppages and time table

Route details and time table of Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train

As per the tentative schedule, the Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express train will reach Padil at 2 PM while travelling from Yesvantpur and at 11 AM on the return journey. It will pass through Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Padil, Thokur and Udupi before reaching Madgaon.

Also read: Good news Karnataka, Bengaluru- Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express may soon be reality, check route details

South Western Railway said the speed may increase after improving the speed limit between Chikka Banawara and Hassan from 110 kmph to 130 kmph and on the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road Ghat section from 30 kmph to 40 kmph.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.