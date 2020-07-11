Bengaluru Sunday Lockdown: As announced earlier, Bengaluru will go under a complete lockdown on Sunday, July 11 — a weekly ritual that will go on till August 2. There has been no decision on extending lockdown or imposing lockdown on Saturdays too. in fact, Karnataka may go Kerala way and brace for triple lockdown. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Today: Will There be Food Delivery? Do Intermittent Fasting, Top Cop Replies on Twitter

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that the government has not taken any decision on imposing lockdown on Saturdays, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Karnataka Revises COVID-19 Guidelines For Home Isolation - Here Are The New Rules

Under Unlock 2.0 the state government has already announced a complete lockdown on five Sundays in Karnataka, starting from July 5 to August 2. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: COVID-19 Count Doubles in 5 Days; Curfew Tightened But Exams on

“Looking at the situation, in future if there is such a need, the Chief Minister will decide,” he said.

Following the increase in cases, some experts have reportedly suggested that the government reimpose lockdown, if not for an extended period, at least on Saturdays, along with Sundays.

However, essential activities and marriages already fixed on those days have been permitted by the government.

“Lockdown is one of the solutions, there is no doubt about it, as it restricts the movement of people. But with lockdown you can only postpone the spread and not eradicate it,” he said.

The government would also have to consider the impact of the lockdown on people, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

“Let’s see…many in the government are of the opinion that there should be no lockdown. Looking at the situation, the Chief Minister and the government will take appropriate decisions,” he said.

As of July 10 evening, cumulatively 33,418 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 543 deaths and 13,836 discharges.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 15,329 infections.

Kerala has imposed a triple lockdown plan which involves three steps. Karnataka may adopt the same, reports said. In the first stage, an area is sealed leaving only one entry/exit. In the second stage, the areas in which the primary and secondary contacts of an infected person are living are contained. In the third stage, the family members of the primary and secondary contacts are quarantined.