Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line Set To Start Operations From Today | Check Frequency, Fare, Timings Here

The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections will open to the public from 5 am.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line also known as the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor will be fully operational from Monday, 9 October. This metro line promises to play a pivotal role for the residents of Whitefield who commute daily to Bengaluru to work. According to Bangalore Central MP, PC Mohan, there will be no official inauguration of the Purple line of Bengaluru Metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to commence services on the new stretches of the Purple Line without postponing operations for a formal inauguration ceremony with VIP presence, Mohan informed.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji has instructed BMRCL to throw open services on the new stretches of the purple line (Challaghatta to Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield) on an immediate basis and without delaying the operations to hold any formal inauguration ceremony with a VIP presence,” a communique, posted by PC Mohan on X said.

Mohan also slammed the Congress government for delaying Bengaluru Metro’s PurpleLine despite CMRS clearance. “The Congress Govt in Karnataka delayed Bengaluru Metro’s #PurpleLine despite CMRS clearance on Sep 25. In contrast, the Central Govt received the request on Oct 5th and approved operations in just 2 working days. The diff between the Congress Govt and the Modi Govt is clear,” he wrote on X.

Mohan also said that whether it is the long-pending approvals for the Suburban Rail, the rapid approval and construction of the STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road), the expansion of Namma Metro Phase 2A and 2B, the addition of electric buses to augment BMTC’s fleet size under the FAME-II scheme, or the expansion of Kempegowda International Airport with a new terminal (T2), PM Modi has truly prioritised the development of Bengaluru.

“All of these infrastructure projects will ease the commute in the city and greatly contribute to enhancing the quality of life of an average Bengalurean,” the communique said.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the reports, the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections will open to the public from 5 am.

Both the sections are part of the Purple Line, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west and span 42.85 km.

With the opening of both sections, the East-West Purple Line from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will be complete with a total length of 43.49 km and 37 metro stations.

Bengaluru Metro’s operational network will increase from 69.66 km to 73.81 km with 66 metro stations, it added.

Purple Line frequency

Peak hours

Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Pattandur Agrahara: 10 min

Pattandur Agrahara to Mysuru Road: 5 min

Majestic to MG Road: 3 mins (only during morning peak hours)

Mysuru Road to Challaghatta: 10 min

Non-peak hours

15 mins during the early morning hours and 8-10 minutes during other non-peak hours.

Timings

Train services will start at 5 am from all stations.

The last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 10.45 pm and from other terminal stations at 11.05 pm.

Travel time

Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta: 82 mins

Fare: Rs 60

No of trainsets (6 coaches each): 33

No of trips: 180

