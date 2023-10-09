Bengaluru Metro: Purple Line Sections Opens For Public, Check Timings Here

Home

Purple Line of the Bengaluru Metro also known as the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor opened for public today.

Bengaluru: Good news for the residents of Bengaluru as the long-awaited metro service from Whitefield to the Bangalore Central Business District (CBD) and beyond has finally commenced on Monday, with metro train service starting on two new sections in the city. The Purple Line metro extension service has commenced between Krishnaraja Pura (KR Pura) and Byappanahalli (BYPL), with a total cost of Rs 363.48 crores. This extension links the residential area of Whitefield with Bengaluru’s central business districts. The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section serves as the missing link on the Purple Line and plays a crucial role in connecting the tech hub of Whitefield with the CBD and beyond. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed on Sunday that two new sections of the Purple Line will open on October 9.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: The Purple Line metro service started between KR Pura (Krishnaraja pura) to BYPL – (Byappanahalli) at a cost of Rs 363.48 crores. The line also connects Whitefield. pic.twitter.com/JTZL5KXzNR — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2023

Among these sections, one connects Baiyappanahalli with KR Pura (2.1 km), and the other connects Kengeri with Challaghatta (2.05 km). Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar announced on Sunday that these two vital links of the East-West corridor of BMRCL would be made operational from October 9, 2023.

The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections are now open to the public, forming part of the Purple Line, which spans 42.85 km from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BMRCL to open these new stretches of the Purple Line to the public without a formal inauguration ceremony, prioritizing public interest over VIP culture. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan commended PM Modi for his significant contributions to the city’s development and continuous support. On this occasion, MPs DV Sadananda Gowda, PC Mohan, and Tejasvi Surya extended their gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for his invaluable contributions to Bengaluru’s development.

Bengaluru Metro Purple Line: Timings

The BMRCL services will start at 5 am from all the terminal stations. Notably, the last train in the night from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 10.45 pm. The timing for rest of the terminal stations at 11.05 pm.

Bengaluru Metro Purple Line: Timings: Fare

From Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta journey will cost somewhere between Rs 57- Rs 60, media reports states.

