Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year’s Eve, All Major Flyovers To be Shut from 11 PM

Bengaluru: The city of Bengaluru is all decked up to bid goodbye to the year 2023 and welcome the New Year. Renowned places like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar are expected to witness a massive crowd tonight. To prevent any untowardly incident, the Bengaluru police officials are keeping a close eye on major places.

The city police have also released a traffic advisory for commuters. On New Year eve, the major flyovers across the city will be shut from 11pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday. Hennur Flyover, ITC Flyover, Banasawadi Main Road Flyover, Lingarajpura Flyover, Hennur Main Road Flyover, Kalpalli Railway Gate Flyover, Dommalur Flyover, Nagawara Flyover, Medahalli Flyover, OM Road Flyover, Devarbisanahalli flyover, Mahadevpur flyover and Doddanakkundi flyover will be shut.

Traffic Advisory:

Those visiting Pheonix mall in Whitefield must note that the cabs will not be allowed to stop elsewhere other than the dedicated pick up and drop off points.

For those coming to Phoenix Mall, the drop point is near BESCOM office on ITPL main road, and the pick-up point is near Singayyanapalya Metro Station.

For those coming to Indiranagar, the drop point is near the 17th main road junction on Indiranagar 100 feet road

The pick-up point is near BM Sri junction on Indiranagar 100 feet road.

Parking Restrictions:

Indiranagar 100 feet road from the Old Madras Road junction to Dommaluru flyover junction on both sides of the road.

Indiranagar 12th Main Road from 80 feet road to Indiranagar Double Road Junction on both sides of the road.

ITPL Main Road B Narayanpur Shell Petrol Bunk to Garudacharpalya Decathlon on both sides of the road.

Vehicles are restricted to Brigade Road and Church Street areas during the night of the New Year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.