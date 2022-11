Bengaluru To Witness Power Cut In Several Areas Till Monday: Check Timing, List of Affected Places

Bengaluru Power Cut Latest Update: Bengaluru will witness power cut in several areas starting from Friday till Monday as the city’s electricity board, BESCOM – Bangalore Electricity Supply Company – has scheduled some pending maintenance and repair work during this time. As per media reports, the power cuts are likely to take place from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Power cut on Nov 25: List of affected areas

Mandipete, Binny Company Road, Chamaraj Pete Circle, Clock Tower, Mahaveer Road Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, S S Layout A Block, MBA College Road, Athani College, Officers Club and Basavanagudi Temple surrounding areas.

Power cut on Nov 26: List of affected areas

B T Layout, K R Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, SMK Nagara, SJM Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagarapalike, Pwd Division, Panchayath Raj, Shanthi Comforts, PJ Extension 1st 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters MS Building, Aruna Theater, Veternary Hospital, Sithara Hotel, Pisalee compound areas and others.

Power cut on Nov 28: List of affected areas

Feeder Areas in Davanagere, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College