Bengaluru: That the EV charging infrastructure is not up to mark in India is not hidden from anyone, but a Bengaluru resident has found a unique way to protest and create awareness about it after being denied permission to install a charging point in his apartment complex.

According to details shared on his LinkedIn profile, AutoGrid India General Manager and Product Management Vice President Vish Ganti took his Ather 450X electric scooter all the way to his 5th-floor apartment and charged it in the kitchen. Ganti claimed that he took this step after requesting other residents of his apartment complex to let him install an EV charging point for four months.

In the LinkedIn post, Ganti wrote: “You might have heard about desi “Jugaad” but here is something I had to pull off today. Honestly never thought a day like this would come.

“My apartment community in the so-called EV capital of India (Bangalore) wouldn’t let me install an EV charging point, after trying to educate them and fighting an uphill battle for 4 months. So I decided to load up my scooter in the elevator and bring it up to my unit on the 5th floor to charge it in the kitchen, as a sign of protest and to create awareness of this ground reality.”

He further said: “Everyone needs to be educated about the importance of EV charging infrastructure. We recently rolled out the EV charging handbook for India…but the question still remains how do residential communities and common people understand the intricacies living with an EV.”

Ganti even had a word of caution for others trying something similar. He said: “Please don’t try this yourself. There are real risks from shock and fire. This post is only to generate awareness amongst the EV community.”

The Ather 450X electric scooter is priced at Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The price includes FAME II subsidy, Ather Dot/Portable charger and performance upgrade. The 450X comes with a 6kW PMS motor belting out 26Nm of instant torque. It has Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp riding modes, and can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 3.3 seconds in Warp mode and reach a top speed of 80kmph. The 450X has a certified range of 116km. However, the True Range of the electric scooter is 85km/charge in Eco mode, 70km/charge in Ride mode and 60km/charge in Sports mode, as per Ather Energy.

The Ather 450X electric scooter has an IP67-rated 2.9kWh lithium-ion battery. Using the Ather Dot/Portable charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours 35 minutes and 0 to 100 per cent in 5 hours 45 minutes. The battery has a fast-charging capacity of 1.5km/minute.