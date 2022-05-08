Bengaluru: The residents of Bengaluru may face water shortage on Monday, May 9 due to maintenance work at the treatment plants, reported the Hindustan Times. So if you’re living in Bengaluru, you may want to fill your buckets or make alternate arrangements in advance.Also Read - Power of Outsourcing: Bengaluru Man Orders Coffee From Swiggy, Lazy Delivery Guy 'Dunzo-es' It!

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) reportedly informed the local residents that the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations located at TK Halli and Tatagun will be undergoing maintenance work on May 9. Thus, the water supply will be disrupted for as long as 18 hours.

As per the HT report, the water supply will be disrupted from 3 AM to 9 PM on May 9 in and around Central Bengaluru and parts of South Bengaluru. It should be noted that the entire city of Bengaluru gets its water from a single source, the Cauvery river at Torekadinahalli.