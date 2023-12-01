Home

Bengaluru Schools Get Bomb Threat On Mail, Students Evacuated

Bengaluru: Panic gripped over 15 schools across Bengaluru city after they received bomb threats through anonymous emails on Friday, as reported by IndiaToday. The news has caused anxiety among school authorities, students, and their parents. Notably, one of the schools is located opposite the residence of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

The schools that received bomb first threat are Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar. Notably, One of the schools is situated opposite the residence of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

Soon after, several additional educational institutions received comparable threats via email. In response, the Bengaluru Police evacuated students and staff from the schools as a precautionary safety measure.

Currently, the police, along with the bomb disposal squad, have reached the targeted schools and are conducting thorough searches of the premises. However, there is currently no update on the presence of any bombs at any of the schools. In 2022, numerous schools in the city received similar kinds of bomb threats, but they all turned out to be hoaxes.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

