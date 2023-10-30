By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bengaluru: Watch Massive Fire Breaks In Bengaluru Bus Depot, 5-10 Buses Gutted
Massive fire erupted in in Bengaluru’s Veerbhadra Nagar on Monday, in which five to 10 buses have been gutted.
Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in Bengaluru’s Veerbhadra Nagar on Monday, in which five to 10 buses have been gutted. Fire tenders are currently at the spot and are trying to douse the massive flames. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that it the fire might have started from nearby garage.
(Note: This is a developing story and details will be added)
