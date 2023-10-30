Bengaluru: Watch Massive Fire Breaks In Bengaluru Bus Depot, 5-10 Buses Gutted

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out in Bengaluru’s Veerbhadra Nagar on Monday, in which five to 10 buses have been gutted. Fire tenders are currently at the spot and are trying to douse the massive flames. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that it the fire might have started from nearby garage.

(Note: This is a developing story and details will be added)