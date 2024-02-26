Home

Bengaluru Water Cut Tomorrow: Board Issues Notice; Check Timing And Affected Areas

The 24-hour water supply disruption will begin at 6 am on February 27 and will continue till 6 am on February 28.

Bengaluru: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Monday issued a notice about the disruption of water supply on 27-28 February 2024 for emergency maintenance work and installation of UFW bulk flow meters. The 24-hour water supply disruption will begin at 6 am on February 27 and will continue till 6 am on February 28.

According to a report in The Times of India’s The Weather Channel, Bengaluru currently has access to about 1,850 million litres per day (MLD), but it needs at least 1,680 MLD more to meet water needs. Bengaluru’s groundwater has depleted, and at least 1,240 out of 10,995 borewells are now at risk of drying up.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board issues a notice about the disruption of water supply on 27-28 February 2024 for emergency maintenance work and installation of UFW bulk flow meters. pic.twitter.com/5IL1ufrQ24 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Affected Areas

South Bengaluru:

BHEL Layout

Srinivasa Nagar

Jaimaruthi Nagar

Badavane

Nandini Layout

Sakamma Layout

Narasimha Swamy Layout

Muneshwara Nagar

Jnana Jyothi Nagar

Jnanaganganagar

Mallathahalli

NGEF Layout

Part of ITI Layout

1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout

RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage

Byraweshwaranagar

Sunkadakatte

Jaya Lakshmamma Layout

Kebbehalla

Chandana Layout

Chandrashekar Layout

Geology Layout

Narasapura

Kandaya Layout

Mulakattamma Layout

Part of Papareddypalya

BEL 1st and 2nd Stage

Bilekallu

Byadarahalli

Upkar Layout

Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru

Bangaluru North:

Parts of Dasarahalli Zone and RR Nagar Zone

East Bengaluru:

Parts of A Narayanapura

Udaya Nagar

Andhra Colony

VSR Layout

Indira Gandhi Street

Jyothi Nagara

Dargamahall

Sakamma Layout

Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station

Akshaynagar

MEG Layout

Ramesh Nagar

Veerbhadra Nagar

Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station

Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:

Nallur Puram

Ramesh Nagar

Reddy Palya

Vibhuthipura

Annasandra Palya

LBS Nagar

