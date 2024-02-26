By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bengaluru Water Cut Tomorrow: Board Issues Notice; Check Timing And Affected Areas
The 24-hour water supply disruption will begin at 6 am on February 27 and will continue till 6 am on February 28.
Bengaluru: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Monday issued a notice about the disruption of water supply on 27-28 February 2024 for emergency maintenance work and installation of UFW bulk flow meters. The 24-hour water supply disruption will begin at 6 am on February 27 and will continue till 6 am on February 28.
According to a report in The Times of India’s The Weather Channel, Bengaluru currently has access to about 1,850 million litres per day (MLD), but it needs at least 1,680 MLD more to meet water needs. Bengaluru’s groundwater has depleted, and at least 1,240 out of 10,995 borewells are now at risk of drying up.
Affected Areas
South Bengaluru:
- BHEL Layout
- Srinivasa Nagar
- Jaimaruthi Nagar
- Badavane
- Nandini Layout
- Sakamma Layout
- Narasimha Swamy Layout
- Muneshwara Nagar
- Jnana Jyothi Nagar
- Jnanaganganagar
- Mallathahalli
- NGEF Layout
- Part of ITI Layout
- 1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout
- RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage
- Byraweshwaranagar
- Sunkadakatte
- Jaya Lakshmamma Layout
- Kebbehalla
- Chandana Layout
- Chandrashekar Layout
- Geology Layout
- Narasapura
- Kandaya Layout
- Mulakattamma Layout
- Part of Papareddypalya
- BEL 1st and 2nd Stage
- Bilekallu
- Byadarahalli
- Upkar Layout
- Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru
Bangaluru North:
- Parts of Dasarahalli Zone and RR Nagar Zone
East Bengaluru:
- Parts of A Narayanapura
- Udaya Nagar
- Andhra Colony
- VSR Layout
- Indira Gandhi Street
- Jyothi Nagara
- Dargamahall
- Sakamma Layout
- Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station
- Akshaynagar
- MEG Layout
- Ramesh Nagar
- Veerbhadra Nagar
- Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station
- Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:
- Nallur Puram
- Ramesh Nagar
- Reddy Palya
- Vibhuthipura
- Annasandra Palya
- LBS Nagar
