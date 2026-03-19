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Benjamin Netanyahu vs Donald Trump: Why is a rift emerging between Israeli PM and the US President? Trump may now...

Benjamin Netanyahu vs Donald Trump: Why is a rift emerging between Israeli PM and the US President? Trump may now…

Tensions seem to be rising between Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, long seen as close political allies.

Benjamin Netanyahu vs Donald Trump (Representational AI image)

Benjamin Netanyahu vs Donald Trump: In a significant geopolitical development amid the ongoing war in Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump may have developed a rift due to the recent attack conducted by Israel over Iran. For those unversed, Iran, the US and Israel have been engaged in a deadly conflict from the last week of February where Israel attacked Iran, killing the top leadership of Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent action of Israel which has allegedly caused a rift between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

Why are tensions rising in Middle East?

Tensions escalated between the two global leaders on Wednesday after a major Iranian gas facility was reportedly attacked. According to reports, the huge strike targeted sections of the South Pars Gas Field, the world’s largest natural gas reserve, along with nearby facilities in Asaluyeh.

Why is Iran attacking Middle East countries?

Initial reports suggested that the Israeli strike was carried out with coordination from the United States. However, US officials swiftly denied any involvement, insisting the operation was conducted solely by Israel. The conflicting narratives have highlighted apparent strains between the two allies.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media accused both the US and Israel of jointly targeting its energy infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks aimed at gas and oil facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

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Trump says US ‘unaware’ of Israeli strike on South Pars, warns Iran on Qatar

US President Donald Trump said that the United States “knew nothing” about Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field and warned Tehran of massive retaliation if it “unwisely” targets Qatar again, after Iran struck a portion of Qatar’s LNG facility following the attack.

The US President Trump said that Israel had “violently lashed out” at the South Pars Gas Field, “out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East,” but stressed that “a relatively small section of the whole has been hit.”

As per a report carried by news agency IANS, Trump underlined that Washington had no prior role in the operation. “The United States knew nothing about this particular attack,” Trump said, adding that “the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.”

(With inputs from agencies)

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