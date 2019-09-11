New Delhi: It is better for all to drive than to drink milk in Pakistan as its price has gone out of control across many cities in the country.

On Tuesday, when Muharram was observed, the price of milk reached Rs 140 per litre in Karachi and the Sindh Province, Pakistani media reported.

Interestingly, petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are lower than that of milk. Petrol was selling Rs 113 per litre, while diesel was Rs 91 per litre in Pakistan.

“Milk is being sold between Rs 120 and Rs 140 across the city of Karachi due to the sharp increase in demand,” a shopkeeper told a news agency.

During Moharram, Sabeels (stalls) are set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants of the holy month’s processions. For this, there is a huge demand for milk. Due to the increased demand, milk prices have shot up in the country.

“We set up milk Sabeel every year and simply didn’t want to skip it this year due to a hike in milk prices,” said a resident who set up sabeel, adding that never in his lifetime has he seen such an extreme price hike of milk due to Muharram.

Reports suggested that Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, who is responsible for controlling the price of milk, seems to have done nothing about the rising rates at which milk was being sold. Ironically, the official price of milk set by the Commissioner Office is still Rs 94 a litre.

Worth mentioning that the steep rise in the price of milk signifies the country’s crumbling economy.

According to reports, the International Monetary Fund recently decided to send its team to suggest ideas to curtail the increasing budget deficit being faced by cash-strapped Pakistan.