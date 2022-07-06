New Delhi: Soon after the news of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wedding with Gurpreet Kaur came to light, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all quarters. Of all the wishes, one message which grabbed netizens’ attention was from his fellow party member, Raghav Chadha.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Wedding Guest List: CM Kejriwal, Other Bigwigs to Attend The Marriage in Chandigarh Tomorrow

Taking to his social media account, Chadha shared a photo of himself with Mann and said,"Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai. (The younger one's turn comes after the elder). Best wishes to my vadde veer (elder brother) Bhagwant Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life."

Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai 😊 Best wishes to my vadde veer Mann Saab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life. https://t.co/nrDyJtx4AL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 6, 2022



He also shared a post on Instagram which also had a screenshot of a tweet that said, “And, one thought that Raghav Chadha was the most eligible bachelor in AAP.”

Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Marriage: Check out Raghav Chadha’s Instagram Post Here:-

Bhagwant Mann Weds Gurpreet Kaur

Bhagwant Mann is all set to toe the knot with Gurpreet Kaur in a close-knit affair tomorrow, July 7.

Only family members, including Mann’s mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests will attend the wedding, sources said, adding Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be in attendance.

Sources said that this marriage is an arranged one.