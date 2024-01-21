Home

Nyay Yatra: Congress Claims Jairam Ramesh’s Car Vandalized, Camera Crew ‘Manhandled By BJP Workers In Assam

Congress said the "goons" carried a BJP flag in their hands and "its clear" that the "attack" on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was carried out "directly on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Assam."

Screengrab from video shared on X by @INCIndia

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: The Congress on Sunday alleged that BJP workers in Assam “vandalized” party general secretary Jairam Ramesh’s car and “manhandled” the camera crew accompanying the senior leader in Sonitpur district. The vehicle as well as the camera persons were part of the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which is on its fourth day in the state.

Sharing a purported video of the alleged “attack” on its official X handle, the party said Ramesh’s car was halted by “BJP goons” during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam. The alleged BJP workers then ripped the Nyay Yatra sticker off the car and also attacked the cameraman and other members of the Congress social media team, including women, the party claimed.

Congress said the “goons” carried a BJP flag in their hands and ‘its clear that this incident has been done directly on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Assam.”

“The success of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ has given sleepless nights to BJP. They are scared and nervous. This is the reason why they have resorted to such cowardly acts,” the grand-old party claimed.

“But, we are not afraid of these jackal scoundrels. No power can stop this journey. ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ continues. The right to justice, until it is received,” it said.

According to reports, the alleged attack took place ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled rally in Kaliabor in Nagaon district of the state.

‘Intimidating experience’

Talking to news agency PTI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh said a BJP programme was underway in the area and some of the media persons accompanying the Congress had got off their vehicles to capture some visuals when they were “attacked” by the saffron party’s men.

“They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the camera of a vlogger, claiming that it was not snatched,” Singh PTI.

She added, “The car of Ramesh ji and some others were moving to join the main yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack.”

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP workers allegedly tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers pasted on Ramesh’s car and tried to put a BJP flag on the vehicle, almost smashing the rear glass.

“The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled,” the Congress leader claimed.

“We informed the police and the additional superintendent of police is at the location now,” she said.

People being threatened against joining Nyay Yatra: Rahul

Later, while addressing a rally in Biswanath district, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam was “threatening” people against joining his footmarch and also refusing permissions for programmes along the route.

The Gandhi-scion alleged that people are being threatened against joining the Yatra and permissions are being denied to hold programmes along its routes while flags and banners of the Congress are being damaged in the state.

“But people are not afraid of the BJP”, Gandhi claimed addressing a while public gathering at Biswanath Chariali, the headquarters of Biswanath district.

“They (government) think they can suppress the people. But they are not realising that this is not Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra. It is a Yatra for the voice of the people,” he said.

The Yatra re-entered Assam through Biswanath from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.

“Neither Rahul Gandhi nor the people of Assam are afraid of you. You can do whatever you want… When elections will come, Congress will defeat the BJP with massive margins,” the Wayanad MP said.

(With PTI inputs)

