Nyay Yatra: Himanta Claims Rahul Gandhi ‘Body Double’ Identified; Details After PM Modi Visit

Himanta Biswa Sarma had alleged that Rahul Gandhi was using a "body double" during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, claiming that he has proof of the same and will soon reveal the identity of the doppelganger.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with students during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Birbhum on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday claimed to have identified the “body double” purportedly used by Rahul Gandhi during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in the state last month and said the details of the said person will be revealed soon.

Last month, Himanta had alleged that the Congress leader was using a “body double” during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, claiming that he has proof of the same and will soon reveal the identity of Gandhi’s doppelganger.

Addressing reporters at a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma claimed that the alleged “body double” left the Nyay Yatra midway after a media outlet reported about his presence, triggering a controversy.

“After they (media outlet) exposed and uploaded the photograph, that person quietly left Assam from Guwahati airport to Delhi without participating in the last leg (of the yatra),” he said.

He also alleged that the doppelganger addressed and cheered the crowd at most of roadshows during the foot march while posing as Rahul.

“We have identified the body double, which was used by Rahul Gandhi during the padyatra. We have now confirmed that during most of the roadshows, Rahul was not cheering the crowd. His body double was cheering the crowd,” Sarma claimed.

The chief minister said he will call a presser on the issue and reveal the identity and other details of the “body double” once Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves the state, after completing his two-day trip, beginning Saturday.

‘Most corrupt CM’

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ journeyed through Assam from January 18 to January 25, during which Gandhi had locked horns with Sarma on several occasions.

Gandhi, while traversing through Assam, had alleged that Sarma was the “most corrupt CM of India”.

The opposition party also alleged denial or problems in route permissions through the state by the BJP-led government. The situation reached a flashpoint when Congress leaders and workers broke police barricades erected to prevent them from entering the main city limits of Guwahati.

An FIR was registered against Gandhi and others over the incident, with Sarma later stating that they would be arrested after the Lok Sabha polls as he did not want to “politicise” the issue prior to the elections.

‘Bring on all Gandhis’

Last month, Sarma had asserted that the Congress will need “all the Gandhis” — Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul – to defeat him in the state.

“Let them bring Priyanka Gandhi’s son also,” he said.

“They have already put up their hands (in surrender). They couldn’t do it through Rahul, so they will now get Priyanka and then Sonia,” Sarma said, referring to the Congress’ proposed programme in the state involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With PTI inputs)

