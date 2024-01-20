Home

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: BJP Vandalises Banners In Assam, Claims Congress

Dispur: Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress party on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party workers removed and vandalised posters put up to welcome Rahul Gandhi in North Lakhimpur town.

