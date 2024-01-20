By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: BJP Vandalises Banners In Assam, Claims Congress
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: BJP Vandalises Banners In Assam, Claims Congress
Dispur: Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress party on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party workers removed and vandalised posters put up to welcome Rahul Gandhi in North Lakhimpur town.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.