Nyay Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi Hospitalized, Won’t Join Rahul-Led March In UP

Priyanka Gandhi revealed that she had to be hospitalized due to an illness and won't be able to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

File Photo (PTI)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was unable to join her brother Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which entered into Uttar Pradesh on Friday as she was admitted to a hospital due to an illness.

In a post on her X handle, Priyanka revealed that she had to be hospitalized due to an illness and won’t be able to join the Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

Vadra sent her her best wishes to her brother Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the Nyay Yatra and said she would join them as soon as she felt better.

I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2024

The Gandhi-led Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh late on Friday evening.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was supposed to join her brother at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh after the Yatra entered the state from Bihar, sources said.

“I was eagerly waiting for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Uttar Pradesh. But due to an illness, I had to be admitted to the hospital today itself. I will join the Yatra as soon as I feel better.

“Till then, I give my best wishes to all the Yatris — my dear brother and my colleagues from Uttar Pradesh, who are diligently preparing for the journey — reaching Chandauli-Banaras,” Vadra said in a post in Hindi on X.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is currently passing through Bihar. Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a mega rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad on Thursday.

On Friday evening, the Yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha. It will traverse through the state from February 16 to 21 and then again from February 24 to 25. According to the Congress, February 22 and 23 are rest days for the Yatra.

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of “nyay” (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

(With PTI inputs)

