Home

News

Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Performs ‘Rudrabhishek’ At Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand’s Deoghar| WATCH

Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Performs ‘Rudrabhishek’ At Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand’s Deoghar| WATCH

Rahul Gandhi also "performed Rudrabhishek at the world-famous Baba Baidyanath Dham", according to Congress. The Wayanad MP visited the ancient temple in Deoghar dedicated to Lord Shiva on Saturday afternoon.

Image tweeted by @INCIndia

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday visited the Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand’s Deoghar and offered prayers at the famed temple. Gandhi, who is currently in Jharkhand with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is currently, paid a visit to the iconic temple in Deoghar and prayed for “happiness, peace and prosperity of the country”, the Congress said in a post on X.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Rahul Gandhi also “performed Rudrabhishek at the world-famous Baba Baidyanath Dham”, according to Congress. The Wayanad MP visited the ancient temple in Deoghar dedicated to Lord Shiva on Saturday afternoon and offered prayers, the party said.

Rahul Gandhi ji visited Baba Baidyanath Dham 🔥🚩 जय बाबा बैद्यनाथ 🔱 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Deoghar, Jharkhand

Har Har Mahadev 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JYlFzzqrTi — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) February 3, 2024

Congress ‘protected’ Jharkhand govt

Earlier, while addressing a gathering in Godda district, Gandhi accused the BJP of attempting to “steal” the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people’s mandate.

The Congress leader claimed that his party played a huge role “protecting” the JMM-led coalition government, emphasising their commitment to opposing the BJP’s ideology.

Youth plagued by unemployment

Later, after a religious halt at the Baba Baidyanath Dham, where Gandhi took part in Rudrabhishek ceremony, he addressed another rally at Kuwan Singh Chowk and attacked the BJP government over unemployment.

“The country’s youth want employment. BJP and PM Modi have spread the disease of unemployment in the country. This new disease has infected the Indian youth and has destroyed their future,” Gandhi said in a scathing attack against the ruling dispensation.

He also emphasised on conducting the caste census to get actual figure of tribals, Dalits and backward class people in the country.

“Injustice against tribals, Dalits and backward class people are increasing in the country,” he said.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through the Pakur district on Friday afternoon.

After a night’s halt at Littipara in Pakur, the yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said, adding that the yatra will halt at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jharkhand News on India.com.